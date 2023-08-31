Six wins from six still not good enough for Leicester manager Maresca

So far in the 2023/24 campaign, Enzo Maresca’s Leicester City have a 100 percent record in all competitions, but that’s apparently still not good enough for the manager.

The players must be wondering what else they have to do after earning themselves a Third Round trip to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, after dispatching Tranmere Rovers in Round Two.

That display follows on from their four wins from four in the Championship this season, which means they’re the only side in the division to have won all of their games to this point.

Having worked with Pep Guardiola at Man City and seen the demands that he routinely put on the players, Maresca has shown himself to be cut from the same cloth as the Catalan.

According to Leicestershire Live, he made four half-time changes in the match against Tranmere, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Yunus Akgun and Wanya Marcal coming on for Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Albrighton and Stephy Mavididi.

The switch likely changed the course of the game too, as both Foxes goals came in the second half.

Whilst it may have seemed a drastic move on the face of it, what it shows is that the manager isn’t going to be frightened to bring any of his players down a peg or two if they’re not performing.

That can only bode well for the remainder of the season as such man-management is bound to keep everyone on their toes.