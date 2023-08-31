Tottenham considering a move for 25-year-old playmaker valued in excess of £60 million

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements before the window closes and the Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze is reportedly an option for them.

A report from the Independent claims that Spurs are considering a move for the 25-year-old after struggling to agree on a fee for Brennan Johnson.

Apparently, the Nottingham Forest winger is valued at £40 million and Tottenham are unwilling to pay that kind of money for him. However, Eze is likely to cost more and Crystal Palace reportedly value him over £60 million.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to come forward with a concrete proposal for the Premier League midfielder.

Eze has been a key player for Crystal Palace and he is a proven performer in the Premier League. He could make an immediate impact at Tottenham and help them going forward.

The 25-year-old will add pace, flair and goals to the side. Tottenham could definitely use someone like him to add more cutting-edge in the final third.

They are yet to bring in a replacement for Harry Kane and Spurs should look to bring in multiple players in order to replace the England international’s output.

Eze picked up 10 goals and four assists across all competitions last season and he is certainly good enough to play for the best clubs in the league. A move to Tottenham but be a step up in his career and he will look to compete for trophies with the North London outfit.