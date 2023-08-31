Transfer news LIVE: Gravenberch to Liverpool for €40m, Man Utd seriously considering Reguilon + more updates

Transfer Deadline Day is almost upon us, so make sure you follow here for the latest updates on Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool, Sergio Reguilon to Manchester United and more.

We’ve seen some huge deals this summer, with Declan Rice to Arsenal and Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid among the most high-profile deals, while Chelsea have continued to make huge investments under Todd Boehly’s ownership, bringing in some elite young talent in the form of Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have had to rebuild their entire midfield, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo coming in after the departures of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner. Gravenberch now looks like being the Reds’ fourth addition in that position.

Stay tuned here to see what other major transfer stories will break as the deadline draws ever closer…

20:23

Tiemoue Bakayoko joins Lorient

Former Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has been officially announced as a new Lorient player.

20:19

Cole Palmer completes Chelsea transfer

Latest reports suggest Cole Palmer’s move from Manchester City to Chelsea is now a done deal. The 21-year-old had his medical today and the Guardian claim he’s now a Chelsea player, with an official club announcement still to come.

19:51

Sofyan Amrabat saga continues

Fiorentina have left Sofyan Amrabat out of their latest matchday squad again, but Manchester United are yet to make an offer for the Morocco international.

19:48

Liverpool agree Ryan Gravenberch deal

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a €40million deal with Bayern Munich for Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, with the 21-year-old set to finalise a move to Anfield tomorrow on a long-term contract.

Full story here!

19:30

Man Utd consider Sergio Reguilon loan

Manchester United are said to be ‘seriously considering’ a late loan deal for Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon as an alternative to Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella.

Full story here!

16:35

PSG to agree double deal on Deadline Day

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to sign both Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt and Bradley Barcola from Lyon on Deadline Day, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

Full story here!

14:18

Arsenal consider move for Benfica defender

Arsenal are reportedly considering signing Benfica defender Jonathan Bah as a replacement for the injured Jurrien Timber, with a deal likely to cost between £26-30m.

10:00

Tottenham ready to move for Conor Gallagher

Tottenham are keen on a late swoop for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, whose departure from Stamford Bridge may now be more likely due to the Blues spending £45m on Cole Palmer.