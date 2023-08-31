Video: England coach Sarina Wiegman dedicates award to Spanish World Cup winners with impassioned speech

After winning the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year award, Sarina Wiegman paid a classy tribute to the Spanish Women’s World Cup winning team, to whom she dedicated the trophy.

Despite having won the World Cup for the first time ever, no one is talking about Spain’s triumph on the pitch because of the reprehensible behaviour of Spanish Football Federation president, Luis Rubiales, in the immediate aftermath of the win – when he kissed Jenni Hermoso full on the lips – and since the final.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Newcastle CEO delights in mocking Sunderland fans with Champions League quip Liverpool reach agreement for €40m-rated ace; medical due on Friday Inside Spain: Latest on the Spain kiss scandal, Barcelona registration drama and Real Madrid injury crisis

Rubiales had refused to resign his position following the outcry and had to be suspended by FIFA, and Wiegman made it clear that football and society still has a long, long way to go in terms of their treatment of women.

"I would like to dedicate this award to Spain's women's national team" "They deserve to be celebrated and listened to" UEFA Women's Coach of the Year, Sarina Wiegman with a beautiful message ?#UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/46b7ysCLKm — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 31, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports