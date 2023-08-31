Far from being disappointed to have drawn Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the Champions League, Newcastle CEO, Darren Eales, was positively delighted – and took the chance to rub Sunderland’s noses in it too.
It’s not unfair to suggest that the Magpies have landed in this season’s ‘group of death,’ though Eddie Howe will surely relish testing himself against three of the continent’s best teams, in the hope that his side make it through to the knockout stages.
Eales recalled a trip to Milan during a previous Champions League campaign, and his “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Mackem in Milan either” quip will make him a legend on Tyneside.
