Far from being disappointed to have drawn Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the Champions League, Newcastle CEO, Darren Eales, was positively delighted – and took the chance to rub Sunderland’s noses in it too.

It’s not unfair to suggest that the Magpies have landed in this season’s ‘group of death,’ though Eddie Howe will surely relish testing himself against three of the continent’s best teams, in the hope that his side make it through to the knockout stages.

More Stories / Latest News Video: England coach Sarina Wiegman dedicates award to Spanish World Cup winners with impassioned speech Liverpool reach agreement for €40m-rated ace; medical due on Friday Inside Spain: Latest on the Spain kiss scandal, Barcelona registration drama and Real Madrid injury crisis

Eales recalled a trip to Milan during a previous Champions League campaign, and his “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Mackem in Milan either” quip will make him a legend on Tyneside.

Pictures from TNT Sports