West Ham handed blow in their pursuit of 22-year-old South American ace

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Brazilian striker Yuri Alberto.

A report from Football Insider claims that the deal to sign the 22-year-old striker has now collapsed.

Apparently, the Premier League side had already agreed on personal terms with the player and they were hoping to finalise the deal and announce the signing soon. The London club have now walked away from the deal after failing to agree on a fee with Corinthians.

Alberto is highly rated in Brazil and he could’ve been a useful acquisition for West Ham.

The Hammers need to add more goals to their side and signing a reliable goalscorer should be a top priority for them. Alberto could have developed into a key player for them in the coming seasons.

Apparently, West Ham Director Tim Steidten has been in Brazil this week trying to secure an agreement for Alberto but a deal seems highly unlikely now.

Michail Antonio had an underwhelming campaign last year and West Ham must look to bring in an upgrade and add more firepower to the side. Gianluca Scamacca has already been sold after an underwhelming campaign.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham decide to move onto alternatives now and bring in a reliable striker before the window closes.