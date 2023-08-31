West Ham keen on 27-goal attacker who could cost €60 million

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian striker Pedro this summer.

A report via iG Esporte claims that the London club have shown interest in signing the 26-year-old striker who has scored 27 goals for Flamengo in 2023.

David Moyes is looking to bring in a quality striker and West Ham have already failed with their approach to sign Yuri Alberto from Corinthians.

It seems that Pedro has been identified as an alternative to his compatriot, and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can secure his services before the window closes.

The Flamengo striker has a release clause in his contract of around €60 million and the Brazilian outfit will look to recoup as much as possible for him.

The report adds that Flamengo do not want to sell him in this transfer window and therefore it is fair to assume that West Ham might have to trigger his release clause in order to sign the player.

Pedro is undoubtedly a proven goalscorer and he could prove to be a useful option in the attack for West Ham. The Hammers struggled to score goals last season and signing a quality finisher should be a top priority for them.

West Ham will be competing in the UEFA Europa League this season and they need better-quality players in order to do well across multiple competitions.

They are likely to have the finances to pull off the transfer after selling Declan Rice for a club record fee and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.