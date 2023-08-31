West Ham keen on experienced attacker with 15 goal contributions last season

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing the Juventus winger Filip Kostic.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham are currently exporting a deal to sign the 30-year-old before the transfer window closes.

The Italian club reportedly value the player at around £20-25 million but the Hammers are hoping to sign him on a bargain.

West Ham are reportedly looking to loan the player and they could include an option to buy him permanently at the end of the season. Apparently, the Hammers tried to sign Kostic last summer as well.

The 30-year-old seems to have fallen down the pecking order at the Italian club and he is yet to play for Juventus this season.

The Serbian winger has three years left on his current contract with the Italian club and Juventus should look to cash in on him if they do not plan to use them regularly.

West Ham could certainly use more quality in the final third and Kostic could prove to be a useful option. The 30-year-old operates as the left-sided winger and he will add creativity and goals from the wide areas.

West Ham exploring deal to sign Juventus midfielder Filip Kostic. Talks highlighted gap in valuation. Juventus value him region of £20m-£25m. West Ham looking at loan & permanent. They tried to sign him last summer. Kostic not played this season – 3 years left on contract. #WHUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 31, 2023

The experienced winger contributed to 3 goals and 12 assists across all competitions last season.

He has proven his quality at the highest level over the years and he is certainly good enough to play for a club like West Ham.

The Hammers will be competing in the UEFA Europa League and they need to add more quality and depth to the side. Someone like Kostic could prove to be a superb acquisition, especially if they managed to sign him on loan with an option to buy.