There’s precious little time left for West Ham to get any other transfer deals over the line, though they are looking at one £20m-rated Leicester striker ahead of Friday night’s deadline.

The Hammers have started the 2023/24 Premier League campaign brilliantly, but David Moyes will know that an injury to Michail Antonio would leave his side back at square one.

Allowing Gianluca Scamacca to leave earlier in the window was surely with a view to bringing in a replacement, and yet with just over 24 hours left until the window closes for a few months, Moyes still hasn’t managed to secure anyone to either challenge Antonio or partner him up front.

Leicester value Kelechi Iheanacho at close to £20m. Enzo Maresca would rather keep the Nigerian striker, but there is Premier League interest from Crystal Palace. Wolves and West Ham have also looked.?? pic.twitter.com/uSQVlannwh — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 31, 2023

According to reliable journalist and CaughtOffside columnist, Ben Jacobs, West Ham are running the rule over Kelechi Iheanacho.

Jacobs reports that Foxes manager, Enzo Maresca, would prefer that the player stays put at the King Power Stadium, however, with interest from Crystal Palace and Wolves too, he may find it difficult to hold on to the Nigerian.

More Stories / Latest News Champions League draw: Newcastle’s group of death, Man United land epic Bayern Munich tie as holders Man City avoid big guns Exclusive: Tottenham braced for midfield exit with Inter’s Inzaghi green-lighting transfer Error spotted in EFL draw as Newcastle set to face Man City

From West Ham’s point of view, given the lack of time to get a deal done, they need to be doing a bit more than just looking at the possibilities.

At this point, the powers that be at the club should be talking about potential transfer fee, length of deal, salary expected etc., in order that Friday can be spent getting the documents together and medical done.