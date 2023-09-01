Video: Newcastle ace was considered by Man United in this window

It’s been one of the most outstanding transfer windows for years, and if things had been different, one Newcastle star would’ve been on his way to Man United.

The Red Devils had a clear need for a left-back after Luke Shaw picked up a long-term injury, with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella heavily linked before Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon was confirmed on Deadline Day.

Earlier in the window, Matt Targett was considered by Man United, though ultimately overlooked.

“I was speaking to agents and one name being thrown around in regards to Man United was Matt Targett,” Daily Mail journalist, Craig Hope, said on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline live stream.

“They were bringing together a list of left-backs available out there and Targett is down the pecking order, but he won’t be allowed to go this window we understand.”