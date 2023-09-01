(Photo) Alejandro Garnacho confirms Man United 2023-24 shirt number

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has told fans he will wear the number 17 shirt this season.

Garnacho, 19, was assigned the number 17 shirt as a provisional squad number, which was submitted to the Premier League before the start of the new 2023-24 season, and although those numbers were subject to change, the young Argentine has now confirmed he’ll be his team’s new number 17.

Moving to Fenerbache earlier in the summer transfer window, Fred, who used to be the Red Devils’ number 17, will now see Garnacho take his old shirt.

And Garnacho, whose shirt has been upgraded from his previous number 49, along with his brother, recently took to social media to confirm the news.

The player’s brother shared a photo of United’s academy graduate wearing the number 17 shirt on Thursday night along with the caption: “AG17.”

