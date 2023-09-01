“Already in UK” – Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi set to return to the Premier League

Liverpool’s Champions League hero from their 2019 UCL win, Divock Origi, is set to make a return to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the player is already in the UK and undergoing a secret medical in preparation for his loan move from AC Milan. The transfer will reportedly involve a straight loan with an option to buy.

Romano shared the update on X:

“Divock Origi to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Understand he’s already in UK undergoing secret medical tests as new Forest player. Told loan deal includes buy option clause valid in June 2024.”

Origi joined AC Milan after his Liverpool contract expired last season. The 28-year-old Belgian forward scored 41 goals in 175 appearances for Liverpool and gained recognition for scoring some crucial goals for the club.

In particular Liverpool fans fondly remember him for his goals against Barcelona in the Champions League comeback, the freak goal against Everton and the Champions League winner.