Bad news PSG: PL clubs alerted as €100m Bundesliga goal machine possibly saved for 2024

Randal Kolo Muani was thought to have attracted some interest in the Premier League this summer, though circumstances look set to keep him in Germany for at least another season.

This comes despite PSG’s clear interest in the €100m-valued Frankfurt man, with both the player and French outfit keen to force through a move ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday, as Christian Falk revealed in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“There was a secret meeting at Frankfurt airport between Frankfurt and PSG, with the two clubs negotiating over Randal Kolo Muani,” the German journalist wrote.

“PSG is, however, far away from the amount of money Frankfurt wants. We heard that the offer was €70m (quite short of the €100m Frankfurt are after) but they would like to give them Hugo Ekitike as well to lower the asking price, cutting it to €40m.

“Frankfurt said ‘no’. That is why, if PSG don’t make a big move, Frankfurt will keep him and have him on the market next summer after the European Championship in 2024, at which point Kolo Muani becomes an interesting option for the English clubs.”

The Frenchman enjoyed a prolific campaign in 2022/23, registering 40 goal contributions in 46 appearances, with three goals scored this term across the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Europe.

MORE: Falk: Tuchel personally called Premier League target; big obstacle left to complete deal

With the European Championship just around the corner, Frankfurt can arguably afford to hold firm, safe in the knowledge that the 24-year-old won’t intentionally jeopardise his chances of featuring for Les Bleus if he remains in Germany beyond the transfer deadline.

Given Kolo Muani’s contract isn’t set to expire until 2027, the German outfit can certainly guarantee that they’ll get a more than tidy profit out of a player come the following summer window, if not in January should any interested suitor be prepared to fork out the €100m required.

That could mean very bad news for PSG, of course, giving English clubs an opportunity to throw their respective hats into the ring and do battle for a particularly exciting talent.

One might imagine that Manchester United won’t be the one to return after spending big on Rasmus Hojlund, though one can’t account for their domestic rivals being intrigued at the prospect of landing the Bundesliga hotshot in a year’s time.