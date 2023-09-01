Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Bayern Munich (2nd in the Bundesliga) take on Borussia Mönchengladbach (12th in the Bundesliga) on Saturday 2nd of September, at Borussia-Park, at 17:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Mönchengladbach were victorious 3-2 over the Bundesliga champions. Infact, Bayern Munich have not been able to get the better of Mönchengladbach since May 8th, 2021, when they beat them 6-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern won their previous Bundesliga game, beating Augsburg 3-1 at the Allianz, with goals from Harry Kane (x2) and a Felix Uduokhai own goal.

On the other hand, Mönchengladbach lost their last Bundesliga game 3-0 to Bayer Leverkusen, after a Victor Boniface brace, and a Jonathan Tah goal.

How to watch Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich

Date: Saturday, September 2nd, 2023

Kickoff: 17:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Borussia-Park

Team News:

Mönchengladbach will remain without a long list of players, with Nico Elvedi, Christoph Kramer, Manu Kone, Jonas Omlin, Hannes Wolf and Luca Netz all expected to miss the game. Stefan Lainer will also miss the game, after being diagnosed with lymph node cancer, and a return date is unknown for the fullback.

Bayern will remain without Manuel Neuer and Raphael Guerreiro, and this game comes “too early” for Jamal Musiala after his hamstring strain, confirmed by Thomas Tuchel. Min-Jae Kim however should be available, with a green light expected on his fitness from both himself and the medical team.

Predicted XI:

Mönchengladbach: Nicolas, Scally, Wöber, Itakura, Friedrich, Honorat, Pléa, Neuhaus, Weigl, N’Goumou, Čvančara.

Bayern: Ulreich, Davies, Min-jae Kim, Upamecano, Mazraoui, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Gnabry, Sané, Kane.