Brighton vs Newcastle: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Brighton (6th in the Premier League) take on Newcastle (13th in the Premier League) on Saturday 2nd of September, at the Amex Stadium, at 17:30 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced, Newcastle beat Brighton 4-1 at St James’ Park, on the 18th of May, 2023. Goals from Dan Burn (against his old club), Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimarães for Newcastle, as well as an own goal from Deniz Undav, who also scored Brighton’s only goal of the game.

Brighton lost their last Premier League game 3-1 to West Ham at the Amex, after goals from Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

Whilst Newcastle lost 2-1 to Liverpool in a blockbuster tie, which included a red card for Virgil Van Dijk, and a late brace from substitute Darwin Nunez, to win the game late on for Liverpool.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle:

Date: Saturday, September 2nd, 2023

Kickoff: 17:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Amex Stadium

Team news:

In Brighton’s team news, new signing Ansu Fati is unavailable to make his debut since joining from Barcelona on loan. Danny Welbeck is out with a small injury, and Julio Enciso is out with a long term injury.

For Newcastle, Joe Willock and Emil Krafth remain sidelined, whilst midfielder Joelinton and defender Sven Botman will undergo late fitness tests for their injuries ahead of the game.

Predicted XI:

Brighton: Verbruggen, Estupiñán, Dunk, Webster, Milner, Gilmour, Groß, Mitoma, Pedro, March, Ferguson.

Newcastle: Pope, Targett, Burn, Schär, Trippier, Joelinton, Guimarães, Tonali, Gordan, Isak, Almirón.