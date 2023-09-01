Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign the Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

The 17-year-old is highly rated at the Brazilian club and the Blues are hoping to secure his services this summer.

According to journalist Bruno Andrade, Chelsea are willing to pay a fee of around €25 million for the talented young defensive midfielder and Moscardo will continue at Corinthians until June 2024.

The 17-year-old is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and Chelsea are looking to get ahead of the competition and sign him now. He could develop into a quality player for the Blues in the coming seasons.

Chelsea have shown a willingness when it comes to investing in talented young players and it is no surprise that they are hoping to sign the prodigious young midfielder.

Moscardo can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder. He has the technical ability to play in a more advanced role as well. The Brazilian has all the attributes to develop into a complete central midfielder in the coming seasons and the opportunity to join a club like Chelsea will be tempting for him.

Moscardo está a um passo de ser a maior venda da história do Corinthians. Chelsea está disposto a pagar 21 + 4 milhões de euros (+ 10% de futura venda), ultrapassando assim os 20 milhões de euros pagos pelo Benfica por Pedrinho em 2020. Jovem jogador ficaria no Timão até jun/24 — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) August 31, 2023

The Blues have been very active in the transfer market under their new ownership and they have already strengthened their midfield substantially.

They are now looking to add to the impressive pool of young talent at the club and it remains to be seen whether they can thrash out an agreement with Corinthians for the 17-year-old before the summer transfer window closes.