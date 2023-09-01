Daniel Farke wants two positions strengthened for Leeds before window closes

Leeds United are looking to improve their squad before the transfer deadline passes and they are looking to bring in an attacking midfielder and a left-back.

According to journalist Beren Cross, Leeds are hoping that a left-back and an attacking midfielder could be brought in before the window closes and Daniel Farke is looking to add more depth to his side.

Leeds were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season and they will be desperate for promotion to the Premier League. The Whites will want to return to the top flight next summer and they will need to perform at a high level in order for that to happen.

Leeds must bring in the right reinforcements in order to plug the weaknesses in their squad. They could use some creativity and goals from the central areas in the midfield and therefore signing a playmaker could prove to be a wise decision.

On the other hand, they were quite vulnerable defensively last season and a quality left-back would certainly help them tighten up defensively. Apart from this defensive contribution, a quality full-back will help them going forward as well.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can get the deals done and launch a proper title challenge in the Championship this season.