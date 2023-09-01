Euro giants confident of landing 24-year-old Chelsea man before window closes

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

German outfit Bayern Munich are keen on signing the 24-year-old defender and they are reasonably confident of getting the deal done.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are currently locked in discussions regarding a loan move and Bayern Munich have already submitted their proposal to make the deal happen.

Apparently, the 24-year-old has already given the green light to the move and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to sanction the departure now.

Chalobah needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he might not get those opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

A move to Bayern Munich could be an exciting opportunity for him, especially if the Bundesliga outfit are ready to give him regular game time.

Bayern Munich recently parted ways with Benjamin Pavard and they will need to bring in a quality replacement for the French international.

The 24-year-old Chelsea defender has played under Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel during their time together at Stamford Bridge and he could prove to be a useful option.

EXCL: Trevoh Chalobah deal, not off at all as Bayern are still negotiating with Chelsea. New proposal sent to make deal happen on straight loan ?? #DeadlineDay Discussions continue, FC Bayern are confident. Chalobah gave his green light to the move. pic.twitter.com/0PjKLhRpqX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Chalobah is versatile enough to operate as the right-back as well as a central defender. He can also operate in a back three as well as a back four. He will add some much-needed versatility and tactical flexibility to the side.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can iron out an agreement before the transfer window closes.