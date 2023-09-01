West Ham United players Maxwel Cornet and Danny Ings could leave the club before the transfer window closes.

According to reports, the two players have been offered to Everton and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees are prepared to sign them.

Ings arrived with great expectations at the London club but he has not been able to showcase his qualities on a consistent basis because of his injury problems. Cornet has had his fair share of injury problems at the London club as well.

It will be interesting to see if Sean Dyche is prepared to sign the two players before the window closes later today. The Everton manager worked with both players during their time together at Burnley.

Everton need to add defensive quality to their side and Cornet could prove to be a useful option as the full-back.

As far as Ings is concerned, there is no doubt that he can be a reliable goal scorer in the Premier League if he can stay fit. Everton need to add more depth to their attack especially with Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling with persistent injury problems. Ings would be a useful option to have.