Former Fulham owner Mohamed Al Fayed has died

Although he as often derided as a larger than life character, there’s little doubt that former Fulham owner, Mohamed Al Fayed, had the Cottagers at heart.

For many years, Al Fayed, also the owner of Harrods at the time, held the purse strings at the club and helped ensure that they stayed a Premier League club throughout his reign, per transfermarkt.

Though his association with the club has long since ended, news of his death at 94 years of age, via Sky News, will undoubtedly come as a shock for many Fulham fans who fondly remember his time at the helm.

Who can forget the time he unveiled a statue of King of Pop, Michael Jackson, outside Craven Cottage, or the time he brought his good friend and spoon bender extraordinaire, Uri Geller, to the ground.

His tenure was nothing if not entertaining and he’s sure to be missed, and it’s believed that the west Londoners will be wearing black armbands during their weekend fixture against Man City in tribute to their former owner.

An unlikely win at the Etihad Stadium would be just about the most perfect way to honour the Egyptian businessman.