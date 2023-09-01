Former Manchester United player returns to the club on a one-year deal

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have announced the signing of Jonny Evans on a short-term deal which will see him sign a one year contract at Old Trafford.

Jonny Evans returns to Old Trafford after an eight-year absence, marking his homecoming to the club where he began his career.

The move was prompted by his participation in Manchester United’s pre-season tour in the United States, which left manager Erik ten Hag impressed.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle told they have reached ‘biggest deal in history of the club’
Man United confirm the signing of Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon
Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll joins French second tier club

Evans, who came through the Manchester United academy, previously made over 200 appearances for the club before being sold to West Bromwich Albion and subsequently to Leicester City. He established himself as a reliable presence in defense for both of these clubs.

It is interesting to see how the Evans signing impacts Harry Maguire’s future at the club.

Maguire has remained an unpopular figure under Erik ten Hag who stripped him off as the United captaincy this summer. His inconsistent performances have resulted in him falling down the pecking order, and Evans’s arrival could further impact his role at the club.

 

More Stories Jonny Evans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.