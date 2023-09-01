Former Manchester United player returns to the club on a one-year deal

Manchester United have announced the signing of Jonny Evans on a short-term deal which will see him sign a one year contract at Old Trafford.

Jonny Evans returns to Old Trafford after an eight-year absence, marking his homecoming to the club where he began his career.

The move was prompted by his participation in Manchester United’s pre-season tour in the United States, which left manager Erik ten Hag impressed.

The homecoming, made official. After eight years away, Jonny Evans is back where it all started ??#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2023

Jonny Evans has signed new short term deal at Manchester United valid until June 2024 ???? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/vh5gleO2Wi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Evans, who came through the Manchester United academy, previously made over 200 appearances for the club before being sold to West Bromwich Albion and subsequently to Leicester City. He established himself as a reliable presence in defense for both of these clubs.

It is interesting to see how the Evans signing impacts Harry Maguire’s future at the club.

Maguire has remained an unpopular figure under Erik ten Hag who stripped him off as the United captaincy this summer. His inconsistent performances have resulted in him falling down the pecking order, and Evans’s arrival could further impact his role at the club.