Good news for Liverpool despite collapse of Joao Palhinha deal

The final whistle on the summer transfer window is just about to be blown, and Liverpool could yet have some good news to celebrate.

The Reds appear steadfast in their refusal to allow talisman Mo Salah to leave for Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ittihad, and are pushing ahead with getting the Ryan Gravenberch signing over the line.

In order to allow the young Dutchman to move to the Anfield outfit, it was believed that Bayern Munich had to acquire Fulham’s superb defensive midfielder, Joao Palhinha.

João Palhinha deal, 100% OFF. No way to change the situation despite medical and media duties done today ?? Been told Fulham tried last minute for Scott McTominay… but no deal on player side and Palhinha will return to Fulham. pic.twitter.com/VdOTItTQyf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

As was widely reported during deadline day, however, the deal to take Palhinha to the Bundesliga giants has collapsed – despite the player apparently passing a medical and posing in a Bayern shirt.

Fortunately, as reliable journalist, Paul Joyce, has reported, the deal for Gravenberch wasn’t conditional on Palhinha’s move to the Bavarian outfit.

Liverpool deal for Ryan Gravenberch was not dependent on Bayern Munich signing Joao Palhinha. Everything progressing towards Gravenberch being announced as Liverpool player later tonight. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) September 1, 2023

That will likely come as a huge relief to Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, who will be the first to admit that the Reds haven’t had the best windows, despite the excellent signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

The deal hasn’t 100 percent been confirmed at the time of writing, but with a few hours still to go there’s plenty of time for Gravenberch to put pen to paper.