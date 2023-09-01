Leeds ace’s transfer ambushed at the 11th hour

The entire summer transfer window for Leeds United has been one of tension and drama, and even in the final few hours that theme has continued.

Daniel Farke and 49ers Enterprises have overseen an incredibly volatile few months in terms of transfers but the good news for both manager and board is that it will soon be over.

Things should settle down significantly before likely ramping up again in January. That will at least give Farke a few months to ensure that his starting XIs remain consistent and positive results will hopefully follow.

One player that’s unlikely to be at the club beyond Friday night’s deadline is 19-year-old, Darko Gyabi.

According to Football Insider sources, the youngster was set to sign for Fleetwood Town, but fellow Championship side, Swansea City, are set to hijack the deal at the 11th hour.

The deal is expected to be a season-long loan, and it will afford the midfielder the opportunity to get some regular game time under his belt.

It’s not clear whether the Elland Road outfit will look for a late window replacement for the player, however, given there are just a few hours left in the window, that would seem to be highly unlikely.