Leeds preparing another striker signing in last hours of deadline day

With a few hours left of the summer transfer window, it’s still all systems go at Elland Road as Leeds prepare for the potential arrival of another striker.

Daniel Farke needs to decide whether to allow Luis Sinisterra to leave, with Crystal Palace apparently showing an interest in the wide man.

Were that deal to come to fruition, a very late foray into the marketplace is arguably necessary.

Trying to construct a deal from the beginning at this late stage is likely to end in failure, so moves for players that the all whites have already shown an interest in during the summer is more likely.

To that end, Genk’s Joseph Paintsil could be the man that Farke brings to Yorkshire.

More Stories / Latest News Brighton vs Newcastle: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news 29-year-old could still leave Newcastle in last hours of transfer window Sheffield United vs Everton: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

“He’s one that they’ve been looking at, and a lot of discussions have gone on, but the situation is complicated because they don’t know who they will lose,” Sky Sports journalist, Tim Thornton said to Give Me Sport.

“I would expect Gnonto to stay, but who knows? If somebody came in with a huge bid between now and the window closing, they’d have to consider it and the same with Sinisterra. So, I think they’ve got to have plans in place, with a plan A and plan B.

“Paintsil is one they’ve tried to get in, but I think he’s more a case of ‘Let’s see what happens now.’ Because if they lose Sinisterra, they might need to replace him before the window closes. So, I don’t think they can leave it until two hours before the transfer window closes before they start looking at options.

“They’ve got options, and he’s certainly one of them. But, again, the difficulty has been in trying to get him out of his club and into the Championship.”

Rather than any move for the player being seen as a panic buy, the club seem to have done their due diligence on the player earlier in the window.

Whether a deal can be done in time for the player to make his debut against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon won’t be known until later in the day.

Any deal won’t hinge on Sinisterra’s potential move, and may, in fact, strengthen what Farke already has in situ, rather than him coming in as a replacement.

One thing is for sure, the end of the window can’t come soon enough for Daniel Farke and Man United.