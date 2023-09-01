Ryan Gravenberch appeared to cut a rather excited figure when discussing Liverpool’s interest in him with Christian Falk.

The Dutchman now appears set to sign for the Merseysiders barring any late hitches in the plan, with a medical scheduled following the player’s arrival in the city on Friday morning.

“Ryan Gravenberch is on his way to Liverpool with medical tests booked after the clubs reached an agreement on a fee of €40m,” the BILD journalist informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“I always mention that Jurgen Klopp was very keen on signing this player.

“I had talked to Gravenberch on Sunday and he was smiling when I asked about Liverpool and his future. He mentioned at the time he couldn’t say anything and that we had to wait a few more days. Now here we are!”

The former Ajax man had evidently fallen down the pecking order at Munich, with the likes of Konrad Laimer, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich all favoured.

With a further No.6 desired by Thomas Tuchel – and talks ongoing with Fulham over the signing of Joao Palhinha – few could argue with Gravenberch’s decision-making at a time where minutes on the pitch look to be increasingly sparse as the days roll by in the transfer window.

That’s not to say the 21-year-old won’t have fierce competition at Anfield, with the likes of Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister brought in to bolster a midfield left bereft of experience and quality.

Though, under a manager in Jurgen Klopp who appears to believe a great deal more in his versatility, opportunities for playing time theoretically shouldn’t be so hard to come by.

Only time will tell whether this proved to be the right call for both player and club.