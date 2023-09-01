Luton Town vs West Ham United: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Luton Town (19th in the Premier League) face West Ham (2nd in the Premier League) on Friday 1st of September, at Kenilworth Road, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced each other in a competitive game, Luton were victorious, winning 3-2 against the Hammers in the FA Cup, in 1994.

West Ham won their previous Premier League game, beating Brighton 3-1 away from home, with goals from James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

Whilst Luton were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, after a Raheem Sterling brace, and a first Premier League goal for summer signing Nicolas Jackson.

How to watch Luton Town vs West Ham

Date: Friday, September 1st, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Kenilworth Road

Team News:

West Ham team news includes midfielder Tomáš Souček missing out, after sustaining a head injury in last weekend’s victory over Brighton.

Luton team news includes Reece Burke available to play against his old club, whilst Gabe Osho is ruled out. Dan Potts and Jordan Clark also remain sidelined.

Predicted XI:

Luton Town: Kaminski, Bell, Lockyer, Andersen, Giles, Barkley, Nakamba, Chong, Kaboré, Adebayo, Morris.

West Ham: Areola, Emerson, Aguerd, Zouma, Coufal, Álvarez, Benrahma, Paquetá, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Antonio.