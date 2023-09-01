Manchester United have announced the signing of Altay Bayindir.

Joining from Turkish club side Fenerbahce in a deal worth between £5 – £6 million (Fabrizio Romano), Bayindir, 25, will act as Dean Henderson’s long-term replacement after the Englishman recently joined Crystal Palace.

Unveiling their new backup shot-stopper, Manchester United, via their official website, said: “Altay Bayindir has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2027, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance.”

During his four years with Fenerbahce, Bayindir, who already has five senior international caps to his name, kept 44 clean sheets in 145 games in all competitions.

While United fans will be pleased their club have managed to replace Henderson with a young, more upcoming goalkeeper, there remains an underlying need to secure a new midfielder before tonight’s 11 p.m. deadline.

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is Erik Ten Hag’s top target but with ‘senior club figures’ believed to be unconvinced by the Morrocan’s ability, the chances of a deadline transfer materialising remain unknown (Manchester Evening News).