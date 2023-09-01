Manchester United secure the signing of Sofyan Amrabat on deadline day

Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has joined Manchester United on loan from Fiorentina until June 2024.

The club has officially confirmed the signing, with Amrabat expressing his delight at joining the “club of his dreams.”

Manchester United has the option to make the transfer permanent next summer for a fee of £17.2 million.

This signing is significant for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United on deadline day. Amrabat, who has been a key player for Fiorentina as well as his country.

He has played 49 times for his national team, and was one of the standout players in the FIFA World Cup 2022, helping his country to reach the semi-finals while playing every minute of the tournament.

Upon signing, Amrabat emphasised his passion and determination, expressing his commitment to giving his best for the team.

Amrabat is familiar with ten Hag’s coaching style and believes it will help him contribute to the team’s success this season. He said: