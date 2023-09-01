Mason Greenwood leaves Man United behind after signing for Getafe

Right at the end of the summer transfer window came the confirmation that Man United had agreed for Mason Greenwood to move to La Liga side, Getafe.

It brings the 21-year-old’s time at the Theatre of Dreams to an end for now, with the side from south Madrid stepping in to acquire the player once his proposed move to Lazio broke down.

Mason Greenwood to Getafe, deal now sealed and signed! Manchester United and player give final green light ??? Deal with Lazio collapsed, Getafe sign Greenwood. ??????? pic.twitter.com/bD9U6n5heJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

His well publicised personal problems meant that a move to another English club now was virtually impossible, with a move to the continent his only viable option.

Had the Red Devils not been able to move him on, it’s believed that they would’ve faced the decision to have to terminate his contract unilaterally, handing him an £8m severance payment in the process.

It’s highly unlikely Greenwood will play in Getafe’s Saturday afternoon match at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid, and it made be a short while before he’s seen in action with his new side given that he needs to build up his fitness having not set foot on a football pitch in 18 months.

With so much publicity surrounding the player, it will be interesting to see if Spanish fans will be just as vocal as their English counterparts likely would’ve been, or if Greenwood is able to get his head down and carry on with his career away from the glare of the spotlight.