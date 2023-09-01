Mason Greenwood likely to earn £8m from Man United after failed transfer

It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for Mason Greenwood and Manchester United, with the youngster having to accept that he will no longer play for the Red Devils after the much publicised issues in his personal life made such a scenario impossible.

In the lead up to transfer deadline day, it’s believed that various options were being explored for the 21-year-old, with a potential switch to Lazio seeming to be the most likely scenario.

However, with the window closing in Italy a few hours before England, any hope of a move for the player evaporated after nothing was agreed before the window shut for Serie A sides.

That has left Man United with the possibility of having to pay Greenwood with up to £8m to terminate his contract, according to the Daily Express.

At the time of writing, with the transfer window still open in England and elsewhere, there’s an outside possibility that Greenwood could still move, but there’s a strong likelihood that won’t be the case.

It’s another headache that the club don’t need, with headlines before the game against Arsenal on Sunday likely to be dominated by any payout to Greenwood, arguably leading to yet more questions on the matter from the media.

The sooner that the player’s association with the Red Devils is over, the better for all concerned.