Midfielder currently on Tyneside to complete Newcastle transfer

Despite it being believed that Newcastle had finalised their transfer business well before deadline day, it appears that they have one more piece of business to be done on Friday.

The Magpies are clearly working hard to ensure that they have an elite first-team for the present, but as all top clubs tend to do, they are bringing in talented youngsters who they will hope make the grade and ensure that their teams of the future are just as good.

According to the Shropshire Star (subscription required), Shrewsbury Town midfield talent, Travis Hernes, is on Tyneside today to complete a deal with the north east giants.

At 17 years of age, Hernes is clearly one for the future, and his hire shows the diligence with which the club are continuing to work behind the scenes.

More Stories / Latest News Pundit names Chelsea star as ‘one of Premier League’s best players’ Collymore’s column: Chelsea’s Palmer punt, Johnson should stay at Forest and Arsenal vs. Man United prediction Everton offered the chance to sign West Ham duo

It isn’t clear if any other signings will be made at the last minute, given how Newcastle have begun the season.

Whilst they’ve played well in all three games so far, the fact they’ve lost two games against immediate rivals in Man City and Liverpool could tempt the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) to make some more money available for an experienced head if needed.

Financial Fair Play will obviously be a factor in any more captures, and it may be that the club prefer to wait until January before adding to the squad again.