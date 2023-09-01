Palace make move to sign 24-year-old Leeds United speedster

There are only a few hours left of the summer transfer window but there could still be enough time for Crystal Palace to bring in one highly-rated Leeds United star.

With Wilfried Zaha having decided not to renew at Selhurst Park, the need for a player with pace up front is obvious.

Whether Daniel Farke will be happy at potentially losing one of his players this late in the window is a moot point.

At least after Friday’s deadline passes Farke will know exactly which players he has available until January at least, and that will be manna from heaven for the German.

Ever since he took over at Leeds there’s been nothing but drama in terms of first-team staff either moving on or going on strike.

Having a calm and relaxed dressing room can’t be overstated, so the quicker that a decision is made by the Eagles as to whether they’re going to follow up their interest in Luis Sinisterra, reported by Football Transfers, the better.

The 24-year-old, along with Willy Gnonto, was one of those that refused to be selected by the all whites earlier in the season, and to that end, supporters of the club might be glad to see the back of him.

However, there’s no denying what he brings to the team and why Palace are interested in acquiring his services in the first place.