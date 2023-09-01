Photo: Man City sign Matheus Nunes on five-year deal from Wolves

It’s been a busy transfer deadline day for treble-winners, Man City, after they confirmed the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal.
After the collapse of the deal to bring West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta to the Etihad Stadium, City had to look for an experienced star who can slot into the City midfield with ease.
Nunes brings just that, along with creativity, work-rate and a real desire to win football matches.
Official, confirmed. Manchester City sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves on deal valid until June 2028 ??? #MCFC pic.twitter.com/uvtcNoCYFY
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023