Fulham are reportedly hoping to sign the Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the London club have now made initial contact with the Red Devils regarding a move for the Scottish international.

McTominay has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he is not a key starter for them. The 26-year-old needs to leave the club in order to play regularly and a move to Fulham would be ideal for him.

The London club are looking to bring in a quality alternative to Joao Palhinha, who could be on his way to Bayern Munich soon.

McTominay has shown his quality in the Premier League with Manchester United and regular football at Fulham will help him fulfil his potential. There is no doubt that the Scottish international is good enough to start for Fulham every week and he would certainly improve them.

The hard-working midfielder will add a defensive cover to the side as well. In addition to that, he could be available for a reasonable price because of his situation at Old Trafford. West Ham United tried to sign the midfielder earlier this summer and they had a bid of around £30 million turned down for the player.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are ready to let him leave before the window closes.

McTominay is not the only central midfielder Fulham are hoping to sign today and they are keeping tabs on the Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as well.