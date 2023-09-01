Roma vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Roma (13th in the Serie A) face off against AC Milan (1st in the Serie A) on Friday 1st of September, at the Stadio Olimpico, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced each other, the points were shared, as the team drew 1-1, both goals coming in added time, with Tammy Abraham scoring in the 94th minute, before Alexis Saelemaekers equalised in the 97th minute.

In Roma’s last Serie A outing, they lost 2-1 to Verona, with goals from Ondrej Duda and Cyril Ngonge for Verona, and Houssem Aouar for Roma.

AC Milan managed to thrash Torino 4-1 in their previous Serie A game, with goals from Olivier Giroud (x2), Theo Hernández and new summer signing Christian Pulisic, whilst Torino’s only goal was scored by Perr Schuurs.

How to watch Roma vs AC Milan

Date: Friday, September 1st, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Team News:

Roma will be without Tammy Abraham, Renato Sanches and Marash Kumbulla for the game. Whilst Paulo Dybala is expected to be available, along with new signing Romelu Lukaku.

AC Milan are only missing the one player, Ismaël Bennacer.

Predicted XI:

Roma: Patrício, Llorente, Smalling, Mancini, Spinazzola, Aouar, Cristante, Pellegrini, Kristensen, Belotti, El Shaarawy.

AC Milan: Maignan, Hernández, Tomori, Thiaw, Calabria, Reijnders, Krunić, Loftus-Cheek, Leão, Giroud, Pulisic.