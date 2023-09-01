‘Let’s see’ – Fabrizio Romano drops cryptic Armel Bella-Kotchap claim amid Liverpool question

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will manage to sign a defender before the window closes on Friday at 11pm.

Ryan Gravenberch looks set to be announced as the club’s fourth official signing this summer following a change of heart from Bayern with regard to the Dutchman’s future.

One name the Merseysiders could yet pursue at the last minute may be Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap, a name Fabrizio Romano directly addressed online in response to a query over the possibility of a move to Anfield.

“Let’s see [on Bella-Kotchap to Liverpool]. At the moment I don’t have any news on concrete negotiation, but Liverpool move fast in deals, like with Endo,” the Italian reporter spoke on Kick’s live blog.

At 21 years of age and reportedly available for a loan fee of £3m (according to a post on X from Patrik Berger), it seems an ideal option for the club to pursue to bolster a fragile backline.

Update: #BVB und Bayern weiterhin im Rennen um Armel Bella-Kotchap. Schlägt einer der beiden Konkurrenten noch zu? Nach @SPORT1-Infos hat Southampton mittlerweile die Forderung über €8m Leihgebühr runtergeschraubt, will nur noch €3,5m haben. Mehr: https://t.co/tow71a6DSn https://t.co/I3Z3SfuG1q — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) August 31, 2023

Admittedly, as a right-footed centre-half, one could understand Liverpool’s potential reservations over such a deal given their current preference for a left-sided centre-back who can provide cover for Virgil van Dijk.

Given the drop-off in quality when Ibrahima Konate is out of action, however, the need for an option on the right of the defence likewise can’t be ignored – particularly in light of Jurgen Klopp’s reliance on the Frenchman’s ability to effectively cover two spaces whilst the Reds are in possession.