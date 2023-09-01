Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are set to announce the signing of Ryan Gravenberch in approximately an hour.

The Italian journalist dropped the update in question on X on Friday evening after the Merseysiders stumped up a £34.3m fee to land the wantaway midfielder.

Announcement in almost 1h for Ryan Gravenberch as new Liverpool player, statement ready ??? #LFC Ryan has signed as revealed earlier ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Bayern Munich were understood to have relented on their original position of keeping the 21-year-old at the Allianz Arena, with the player unhappy with his playing time in Bavaria.

Though the former Ajax man will face competition at Anfield for minutes – coming in the form of Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai (not forgetting the likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott – though the player does have the backing of Jurgen Klopp to make an impact at his new home.

The key point for the coaching staff at the AXA training centre is that Liverpool have remarkably managed to complete a midfield rebuild in one window, despite the late curveballs of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s departures to the Saudi top-flight.

Fast forward to the end of the window and the club’s recruitment team has managed to dramatically reduce the average age of the department in question, leaving the German tactician with some serious potential and quality to nurture.