Sheffield United vs Everton: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Sheffield United (17th in the Premier League) take on Everton (20th in the Premier League) on Saturday, 2nd of September, at Bramall Lane, at 12:30 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced was the 16th of May, 2021, in a Premier League clash, which saw Sheffield United beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Sheffield United lost their previous Premier League game 2-1 to Manchester City, Jayden Bogle scored an equaliser for the Blades in the 85th minute, only to see Rodri score three minutes later and snatch the win for the Citizens.

Everton also lost their last Premier League fixture, falling 1-0 to Wolves in the 87th minute, after a Sasa Kalajdzic header at Goodison Park.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Everton:

Date: Saturday, September 2nd, 2023

Kickoff: 12:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Bramall Lane

Team News:

For Sheffield United, Luke Thomas (loanee from Leicester City) is straight in contention for his debut. Max Lowe and Ben Osborn remain sidelined for the foreseeable.

For Everton, new signing Beto is in contention for his Premier league debut, while decisions are still yet to be made on the availability of Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Vitali Mykolenko limped off in the midweek game against Doncaster Rovers, and is therefore a doubt for Saturdays game. Jack Harrison, Dele Alli and Seamus Coleman all remain out, continuing their rehabilitation.

Predicted XI:

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Robinson, Egan, Ahmedhodžić, Thomas, Hamer, Norwood, Souza, Baldock, Archer, McBurnie.

Everton: Pickford, Young, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Patterson, Danjuma, Onana, Gueye, Doucouré, Garner, Beto.