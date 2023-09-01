Sky Sports confirms 6ft 3in striker could be open to a deadline day move to West Ham

Ever since David Moyes agreed to allow Gianluca Scamacca to leave West Ham, the Scot has been on the lookout for a replacement striker.

Michail Antonio continues to give of his best up front for the Hammers but with respect, he’s getting no younger and could arguably do with a target man alongside him to lighten the load. That’s as long as Moyes decides to play two up front of course.

The east Londoners have started the 2023/24 Premier League season brilliantly, and if they’re able to build up a head of steam confidence will be high and we could see a return to the form that the club displayed a couple of seasons ago, before it all went pear-shaped domestically in 2022/23.

One player that has been of interest to the club is Paris Saint-Germain’s highly-rated youngster, Hugo Ekitike, and according to Sky Sports journalist, Dharmesh Sheth, there are reasons to believe why the player could be open to a switch to the London Stadium.

“When you go into transfer talks with other clubs, normally what happens is, there’s an openness from the player to maybe be open to a move to a particular club,” he said to Give Me Sport.

“Clubs don’t usually go into these negotiations blind by trying to organise something, then get everything agreed with the club and then one second later, the deal is off because the player doesn’t want to come.

“So I think there’s an element that maybe West Ham are getting encouraged that Ekitike could be open to a move to the London stadium.”

If they’re able to secure Ekitike late in the window, he should be available for the Hammers after this weekend’s round of fixtures.

That’s because they travel to Luton Town on Friday night for the first Premier League game of the season to be played at Kenilworth Road.