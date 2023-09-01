Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United Loan Agreed

Manchester United have an agreement in place to bring midfielder Sofyan Amrabat to the club.

The 27-year-old will join from Fiorentina, where he has spent the last three seasons, playing 107 times for the club.

After impressing at the 2022 World Cup for Morocco, Amrabat had been linked with a move away from the Italian club, with the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Al Ahli SFC, and of course Man Utd, all credited with an interest at various points.

David Ornstein of The Athletic (subscription required), has reported that the deal is a season-long loan from the Serie A side.

The Red Devils had been keeping tabs on Amrabat all summer, as a potential addition to their midfield, and they have finally added him to their squad.