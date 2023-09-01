Pundit names Chelsea star as ‘one of Premier League’s best players’

Raheem Sterling has been one of the Premier League’s best players so far this season.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who has been left thoroughly impressed by the former Manchester City winger.

Despite joining Chelsea in a deal worth £50 million last summer (BBC Sport), Sterling, 28, found his first season at Stamford Bridge tough.

Struggling to force his way into former manager Graham Potter’s first team plans, the ex-City wide-man was left facing an uncertain future.

However, now working under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s number seven has forged an impressive comeback.

Putting in three top performances during the opening stages of the new 2023-24 season, Sterling capped his latest showing against Luton Town off with two goals.

Despite his impressive start to the season though, Sterling, who Collymore has hailed as one of the league’s best, was left out of Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad. The ex-Liverpool star has admitted the winger’s omission left him feeling ‘quite shocked’.

“I was surprised to see Raheem Sterling left out of Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I think Sterling, who has been quite consistent for his country, has been one of the Premier League’s best players during the first three games.

“I thought he was excellent against Luton Town last time out and is easily one of the first names on Mauricio Pochettino’s team sheet at the moment so to see him left out of England’s squad for their upcoming qualifiers was quite a shock.”

