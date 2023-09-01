Pundit urges ‘rapid’ forward to snub deadline day Spurs move

Brennan Johnson should reject the chance to join Spurs this summer.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Wales international should continue his development at Forest.

Heavily linked with a host of top clubs this summer, recent reports, including this update from Fabrizio Romano on Friday, have suggested Tottenham Hotspur are the closest to signing the 22-year-old.

However, despite being presented with an opportunity to play for a club capable of qualifying for European football, as well as one that could compete for domestic silverware, Collymore thinks it would be in Johnson’s best interest to stay with his current club for at least one more season.

“He’s rapid, he’s creative and he knows how to score goals,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“His goalscoring stats at Forest, which I think are about one in every three games, aren’t the best, but if you put the lad in a better team; one that has more possession and creates more chances, I am sure his goal returns will improve. Regardless of that though, I think a move this summer is too soon for him.”

Going on to explain why he thinks Johnson should reject the chance to leave the City Ground this summer, Collymore added: “I think he should stay with Forest for at least one more season.

“He’s from Nottingham, his dad played for the club and he’s come through the academy so he knows the club’s set-up very well. I think he should say no to a transfer this summer and spend the 2023-24 season continuing his development and perfecting his game before he looks to move on, because if he fulfils his potential, he won’t need to worry about securing a big transfer, the opportunities will inevitably come, and he probably could do better than Spurs anyway.”

Since being promoted to Forest’s senior first team in 2019, Johnson, who has three years left on his deal, has scored 29 goals and provided 12 assists in 109 games in all competitions.