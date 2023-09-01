Stunning £200million bid being prepared by Saudi for Mo Salah

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo reports that Saudi club Al-Ittihad are preparing a stunning £200 million bid for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Saudi Arabia have seemingly made Mo Salah their top target. David Ornstein earlier reported that Liverpool have rejected a verbal offer worth more than £100 million, plus add-ons.

Despite Liverpool’s firm stance that Salah is not for sale, it appears that Saudi Arabia is willing to test the waters with another offer.

Doyle claims a stunning bid worth £200m is being prepared that will surely test Liverpool.

Liverpool’s owners have been known to prioritize financial gain, so if Saudi Arabia offers such a substantial sum for the 31-year-old, it could just be too tempting an offer for them.

While Salah has reportedly not pushed for a move out of respect for Liverpool, he may consider the transfer if the clubs can agree on a fee.

The Saudi Arabian transfer window stays open until September 7, which is one week after the English transfer window closes.

