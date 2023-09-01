Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo reports that Saudi club Al-Ittihad are preparing a stunning £200 million bid for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Saudi Arabia have seemingly made Mo Salah their top target. David Ornstein earlier reported that Liverpool have rejected a verbal offer worth more than £100 million, plus add-ons.

? EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool reject verbal bid worth more than £100m + substantial add-ons from Saudi Pro League to sign Mohamed Salah for Al Ittihad. Proposal made on amicable call to Mike Gordon last night. #LFC view as case closed, #SPL do not @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/lHbEJ3yLGZ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2023

Despite Liverpool’s firm stance that Salah is not for sale, it appears that Saudi Arabia is willing to test the waters with another offer.

Doyle claims a stunning bid worth £200m is being prepared that will surely test Liverpool.

Al-Ittihad now preparing a £200m bid for Mohamed Salah. Big test for #LFC as that is a lot of money. But if £200m, why not £300m? That would be a proper poser for the Reds ? — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) September 1, 2023

Liverpool’s owners have been known to prioritize financial gain, so if Saudi Arabia offers such a substantial sum for the 31-year-old, it could just be too tempting an offer for them.

While Salah has reportedly not pushed for a move out of respect for Liverpool, he may consider the transfer if the clubs can agree on a fee.

The Saudi Arabian transfer window stays open until September 7, which is one week after the English transfer window closes.