Tottenham contact Chelsea again over last-ditch bid to sign ace

With hardly any time left to go in the summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur have contacted Chelsea again in the hope of getting a deal done before the deadline.

The Blues and the Lilywhites had previously been in discussions over the potential move to White Hart Lane for Conor Gallagher, though it’s believed that Chelsea had priced the England international out of a switch.

Handing him the captain’s armband for the Carabao Cup game against AFC Wimbledon in midweek could well have persuaded the youngster that his future does indeed lie at Stamford Bridge.

Despite not securing the midfielder, that hasn’t stopped Spurs testing the waters over a deal for Trevoh Chalobah.

According to the Daily Mail, the north Londoners have joined Nottingham Forest in expressing an interest, with the Midlands-based club having submitted a £25m bid for his services.

Both might fancy their chances in the final couple of hours, after a reported deal with Bayern Munich fell through because of the earlier closing time of the Bundesliga window.

It isn’t clear if the player himself prefers to move on or if he wants to fight for his place under Mauricio Pochettino.

Given that the new man in charge was open to allowing him to move on, that would suggest Chalobah is surplus to requirements in west London.