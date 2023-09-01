Tottenham destined for disappointment as major target stays at current club

So far so good in the transfer window for Tottenham Hotspur.

Ange Postecoglou can’t be too unhappy with the signings of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and others, and though losing Harry Kane is a blow, the imminent signing of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest as an attacking replacement will provide another boost for the club.

Ansu Fati was rumoured to be on the way to White Hart Lane before Brighton and Hove Albion took the youngster on loan from Barcelona, and there’s more disappointment ahead for the Lilywhites.

According to the Daily Mail Conor Gallagher has been priced out of a move by Chelsea, and the outlet report that he’s happy to be staying at Stamford Bridge.

The youngster was handed the captain’s armband for the Blues in their recent Carabao Cup tie against AFC Wimbledon, and that simple act from Mauricio Pochettino could’ve gone some way to convincing Gallagher that he remains an important player for the manager.

At the time of writing, just a few hours ahead of the closure of the window, it isn’t clear if Spurs will try and bring in any other players for the position, or move ahead until January at least as they are.

For Postecoglou, his honesty at the beginning of his tenure, when he’d apparently suggested there could be a few bumps in the road over the next few months, appears to have at least bought him some time with the supporters, who will almost certainly be disappointed by this turn of events.