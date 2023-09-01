“Try to showcase my talents” – Cole Palmer gives reasons on surprise switch from Man City to Chelsea

It shows the strength of Man City that they’re able to allow a young talent such as Cole Palmer to be able to move to a direct Premier League rival.

Pep Guardiola has done it before of course, with Raheem Sterling moving from the Etihad Stadium to Stamford Bridge, and other first-team stars such as Oleksandr Zinchenko moving to Arsenal.

No matter who leaves, the reigning Premier League champions don’t ever appear to be weakened, and that speaks well of the club as a whole.

The board, recruitment team, backroom staff and first-team coaches all working in tandem to achieve success, even if that means losing highly-rated young players or more established footballers.

Official, exclusive story confirmed. Cole Palmer joins Chelsea on £40m deal plus add-ons from Manchester City ?? Contract until 2030 plus option. “I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents”. pic.twitter.com/djV26Zvntc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

It isn’t clear if Palmer was deemed to be surplus to requirements or if it was the strength of Chelsea’s offer which forced Man City to consider whether the deal was viable.

At £40m plus add-ons, according to transfer guru and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, it’s another significant investment for the Blues, and a seven-year contract has become commonplace at the Bridge of late.

Palmer himself was in no doubt about the move.

“I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents,” he was quoted as saying by Romano.

At just 21 years of age and an established England U21 international, Chelsea have got themselves a young player that can slot into Mauricio Pochettino’s side right now and for many years into the future.