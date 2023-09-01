Bayern Munich find themselves embroiled in a late struggle in the transfer market to sign Chelsea’s Trevor Chalobah before the window closes on Friday.

The Bavarians are understood to be keen on a loan deal whilst the Blues would prefer to guarantee a permanent exit of some sort for the defender this summer.

Thomas Tuchel has already made clear his interest in the 24-year-old with a personal phone call.

“Bayern had a bad experience when they let Benjamin Pavard go to Inter Milan without a replacement,” Christian Falk wrote in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside.

“They’re having problems now with getting Trevor Chalobah. It’s hard for them to agree a deal, as they want a loan and Chelsea want to just sell him by including a mandatory buy-option.

“Thomas Tuchel made a call to Chalobah to persuade him to come to Munich.“

The expectation is that the English professional footballer would be brought in to replace the departed Benjamin Pavard in the fullback position.

However, Chalobah’s ability to play in the heart of the backline and the midfield would surely come as a welcome bonus for the coaching staff at the Allianz Arena.

With Tuchel having already enjoyed direct experience with the player during his time at Stamford Bridge (having initially handed the Chelsea academy graduate first-team minutes back in 2021/22), it’s one deal that could make a lot of sense for Munich if they can manage to secure favourable terms.

It looks set to be an interesting race to the finish line in the current window at any rate.