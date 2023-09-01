Video: Brighton pull off incredible loan deal for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati

Brighton and Hove Albion’s capture of Barcelona wonder kid Ansu Fati must surely go down as one of the best deals of this or any other window.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene with the Catalans at 16 years of age, but a knee injury has stunted his progress and seen him slip down the pecking order under Xavi.

A switch to the south coast side offers Fati the opportunity to resurrect his career, and gives the Seagulls a genuinely world class striker if he can recapture his previous form.

