Video: David Moyes delighted by West Ham win that sees them top Premier League table

After securing a win at Luton that saw West Ham top the Premier League table on Friday night, David Moyes was understandably delighted.

The Scot had masterminded a victory at Kenilworth Road which might’ve been a banana skin for the visitors, given that it was the first Premier League fixture at the ground and Hatters supporters were intent on making it an intimidating atmosphere for the east Londoners.

Aside from a short period after half-time, however, West Ham were always in control and ran out deserved winners thanks to goals from Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma.

