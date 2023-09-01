Video: Delicious Paqueta cross finds Jarrod Bowen to power West Ham into a 1-0 lead at Luton

It was a pass to grace any game, and as Lucas Paqueta floated a ball right on to West Ham colleague, Jarrod Bowen’s head, it got the finish it deserved against Luton Town.

The Hatters were hosting their first-ever Premier League game, their Kenilworth Road ground having needed to be upgraded to meet English top-flight requirements.

Work was still going on up to a couple of hours before kick-off and the Hatters supporters expected something special as they filed in.

Unfortunately for them, the visitors were on top for the entire first half, and Bowen’s goal was no more than David Moyes’ side deserved.

A PEACH of a ball from Paqueta and Bowen heads it in! West Ham lead at Kenilworth Road ? pic.twitter.com/ADPDrt1Nxb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 1, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV