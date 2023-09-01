Video: Delicious Paqueta cross finds Jarrod Bowen to power West Ham into a 1-0 lead at Luton

Luton Town West Ham FC
Posted by

It was a pass to grace any game, and as Lucas Paqueta floated a ball right on to West Ham colleague, Jarrod Bowen’s head, it got the finish it deserved against Luton Town.

The Hatters were hosting their first-ever Premier League game, their Kenilworth Road ground having needed to be upgraded to meet English top-flight requirements.

More Stories / Latest News
Gary Neville fires a warning to Man United after underwhelming transfer window
Eric Dier now unlikely to leave the club despite Levy trying to move him
Mason Greenwood likely to earn £8m from Man United after failed transfer

Work was still going on up to a couple of hours before kick-off and the Hatters supporters expected something special as they filed in.

Unfortunately for them, the visitors were on top for the entire first half, and Bowen’s goal was no more than David Moyes’ side deserved.

Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV

More Stories David Moyes Edson Alvarez Jarrod Bowen Lucas Paqueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.